Viral News Today: Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of funny, inspiring and motivational posts. The businessman also routinely engages with his followers and shares/retweets their posts, which he finds worthy. He recently tweeted a funny Mirzapur meme, which has a Tesla connection. Notably, Mahindra recently announced to bring five new electric SUVs in India in coming years, revealing their big plans in the EV segment. This come as a ray of hope for Indians because many were left disappointed by Elon Musk led Tesla backing off from launching electric cars in India.Also Read - Har Ghar Tiranga: Anand Mahindra Shares Touching Photo of Elderly Couple Hoisting Tricolour | See Pic

A Twitter user recently compared the announcement of Mahindra with Tesla’s exit from India in a funny meme. Reacting to Mahindra’s announcement, a Twitter user shared a Mirzapur meme featuring Pankaj Tripathi AKA Kaleen Bhaiya saying, “Hum karte hain prabandh, aap chinta mat kijiye (I am managing something, you don’t worry). He shared the meme and captioned it as, “Tesla not coming to India. Meanwhile @anandmahindra to Indians.”

See the tweet here:

Tesla not coming to India. Meanwhile @anandmahindra to Indian’s:- pic.twitter.com/V5AyaHY0QP — Alekh Shirke (@AlekhShirke) August 15, 2022

Well, Anand Mahindra loved the meme and he retweeted it. He replied to it with a smiling emoticon.

Others also shared similar sentiment, with one user saying, “This one too shared the same opinion and wrote, “We don’t need Tesla. India have plenty of good players who can make better cars than Tesla.”