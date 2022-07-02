Trending News: While there isn’t scientific proof of this, many people have been able to predict an event in their future that they saw in a dream. Believers say God or their higher self speaks to them in their dreams, guiding and protecting them. A man from the US recently won a huge lottery prize using numbers that came to in a dream. Maybe it’s finally time to start dream journaling?Also Read - Bathinda Man Finally Wins Rs 2.5 Crore Punjab State Lottery After Buying Tickets For 34 Years

Alonzo Coleman from Virginia's Henrico took home a $250,000 (around Rs 1.96 crore) lottery prize, thanks to the six numbers he claims to have appeared to him in a dream. "It was hard to believe!" the man told lottery officials. "It still hasn't hit me yet!" he added.

What were the magic numbers he saw in his dream?

According to lottery officials, Alonzo bought his lucky Bank A Million ticket from the Glenside Corner Mart in Henrico. He picked the six, oddly-sequenced numbers he saw in his dream: 13-14-15-16-17-18. The bonus ball was 19, officials said.

He split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket. One of the four sets brought in the giant $250,000 win in the June 11 drawing with the “Play Your Way” feature, lottery officials said.

As per Virginia Lottery, Bank A Million’s top prizes of $1 million, $500,000 and $250,000 are calculated so winners take home the entire winning amount after taxes.