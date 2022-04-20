Viral News: A few years back, an Indian currency note with ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ written on it, went insanely viral on social media, sparking hilarious meme fest. Now, a similar trend has dominated the internet after a person tweeted a picture of a Rs 10 note with the words, ”Vishal, Meri shaadi 26 April ko hai. Mujhe bhaga ke le jaana, I love you. Tumhari Kusum.” (Vishal, my marriage is fixed on 26th April, please run away with me. I love you. Yours Kusum). Through the message, Kusum is asking his lover Vishal to elope with her because she is getting married to someone else on April 26.Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Python Attacks Baby Cow, Latches Onto Its Leg | What Happened Next

The woman’s message for her lover has left the internet in splits and people can’t help but be amused at the situation. Many people took to Twitter hoping that Kusum gets to meet her Vishal before 26th April.

“Twitter show your power… 26th April ke Pehle kusum ka Yeh message vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai.. Please amplify n tag all vishal you know,” the photo is captioned.

See the tweet here:

Twitter show your power… 26th April ke Pehle kusum ka Yeh message vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai.. Please amplify n tag all vishal you know.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NFbJP7DiUK — Crime Master Gogo 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) April 18, 2022

The tweet has gone viral, amusing social media users who tagged several people named Vishal to poke fun at them. One user jokingly wrote, ”Jab tak ye vishal talak khabar pahunchegi tab tak vishal 2 bachho ka mama ban jayega,” while another commented, ”Jitne bhi Vishal hai sabko Tag kiya jaye iss post par. Dono ko milakar rahenge!” A third commented, ”Pata chale 26 April ko 10 vishal pohch gaye kusum ko bhagane.”

See more hialrious reactions:

Why do people write on currency notes? 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/UfpPIjzeoG — Anthophile_13 🇮🇳 (@UpadhiH) April 19, 2022

A scene replicated from the movie Serendipity! https://t.co/MysesurhUs — Pratik Panchal (@pratikpanchal06) April 19, 2022

Pata chale 26 April ko 10 vishal pohch gaye kusum ko bhagane 😭 https://t.co/0aPHyMjozM — Jeera_Rice (@Jeera_Rice) April 19, 2022

I did my bit*. 😂

*Retweet is subjected to marriage risk.. https://t.co/0a1ZytbbV0 — Rajesh Singh (@DrfarVision) April 19, 2022

26 April, Which year?????

Kusum ki shaadi ho gayi hogi, do saal pehle. Note bhi old hai.

Bechara vishaal.😭😭 https://t.co/CJd52BV7IZ — 👸The high priestess🇮🇳 (@Pinky83996650) April 19, 2022

Jitne bhi Vishal hai sabko Tag kiya jaye 👇 iss post par. Dono ko milakar rahenge! https://t.co/BrrVxEbEUW — Mayank Sachde 🇮🇳 (@MemeByMak) April 18, 2022

Jab tak ye vishal talak khabar pahunchegi tab tak vishal 2 bachho ka mama ban jayega 😂 — Parva Nahi (@parva_nahi) April 18, 2022