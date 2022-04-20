Viral News: A few years back, an Indian currency note with ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ written on it, went insanely viral on social media, sparking hilarious meme fest. Now, a similar trend has dominated the internet after a person tweeted a picture of a Rs 10 note with the words, ”Vishal, Meri shaadi 26 April ko hai. Mujhe bhaga ke le jaana, I love you. Tumhari Kusum.” (Vishal, my marriage is fixed on 26th April, please run away with me. I love you. Yours Kusum). Through the message, Kusum is asking his lover Vishal to elope with her because she is getting married to someone else on April 26.Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Python Attacks Baby Cow, Latches Onto Its Leg | What Happened Next
The woman’s message for her lover has left the internet in splits and people can’t help but be amused at the situation. Many people took to Twitter hoping that Kusum gets to meet her Vishal before 26th April.
“Twitter show your power… 26th April ke Pehle kusum ka Yeh message vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai.. Please amplify n tag all vishal you know,” the photo is captioned.
See the tweet here:
The tweet has gone viral, amusing social media users who tagged several people named Vishal to poke fun at them. One user jokingly wrote, ”Jab tak ye vishal talak khabar pahunchegi tab tak vishal 2 bachho ka mama ban jayega,” while another commented, ”Jitne bhi Vishal hai sabko Tag kiya jaye iss post par. Dono ko milakar rahenge!” A third commented, ”Pata chale 26 April ko 10 vishal pohch gaye kusum ko bhagane.”
See more hialrious reactions:
A few months back, picture of a Rs 20 currency note with words- ‘Rashi Bewafa Hai” (Rashi is unfaithful) on Valentine’s Day, had gone viral on the micro-blogging site, triggering jokes and memes.