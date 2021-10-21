Viral News: A television news channel in Spokane, Washington had an oops moment after the station accidentally aired a short porn clip during a weather report. The explicit footage featured on the CBS affiliate channel KREM at 6:30pm on September 17. According to a report in the Daily Mail, a woman was seen lying in bed in a pornographic video. The clip showed the woman’s body and her bare backside before it could be stopped.Also Read - Photo of Woman Cop Carrying Toddler Daughter to Duty at Helipad Goes Viral, Wins MP CM's Praise

As the clip played behind her, meteorologist Michelle Boss seemed unaware of the blunder as she told viewers that the state would experience bonus days” of hot weather, with warm temperatures expected to hit the region.

The clip was later stopped and the channel then zoomed in on the weather maps being displayed. Meanwhile, viewers who watched the weather report bombarded the department with numerous phone calls, saying that they were left disturbed by the images.

“Around 6:30 PM on Sunday, the [Spokane Police Department] began to receive calls regarding what was described as a pornographic or explicit image appearing during a television weather forecast.” the police said in a press release .

KREM apologized for the incident hours later. The outlet told TVSpy: “Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6pm newscast tonight. An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”