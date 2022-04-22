Viral News: An 11-year-old boy miraculously survived a landslide in the Philippines by taking refuge in a refrigerator for a whole day. The incident happened on Friday, in Baybay City in Philippines when the Filipino boy, identified as CJ Jasme, was home with his family. Suddenly a massive deluge of mud inundated his house triggered by a landslide brought by the the tropical storm Megi. The boy quickly hid inside a refrigerator and turned it into his own storm shelter. He spent 20 hours inside it.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Journalist's Dramatic Reporting in Ukraine Inspires Twitter to Create Hilarious Rap Edits. Watch

According to a report by a local news channel, 24 Oras, authorities said they found the boy identified as C J Hasme lying inside a refrigerator during a rescue operation in Barangay Kantagnos. His leg was broken but he was still conscious, in what’s being called an ‘absolute miracle’. Pictures and video of the incident shows Jasme lying inside what seems like a double-door fridge with its door and racks removed. He is then pulled to safety after he spent the night stuck in the broken appliance in deep mud.

The rescue team said that the first words the child said to them were, “I am hungry”. When asked where his family and friends are, he said, “I am the only one left, there is no one with me anymore.” He was soon rushed to a hospital and underwent a surgery.

The authorities said that the boy is in a stable condition. However, the boy’s mother and younger sibling are missing and his father died in another landslide that damaged the community a day prior. CJ’s 13-year-old brother is believed to have escaped the disaster.