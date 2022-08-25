Shamli: In a perfect case of tit-for-tat, a lineman cut off power supply to Uttar Pradesh’s Thana Bhawan police station after the police handed him a fine for Rs 6,000 for not wearing a helmet. Notably, the official penalty for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh is ₹ 2,000. However, it is not clear why the lineman was asked to pay thrice the amount. Well, probably that must have motivated him to extract revenge on cops!Also Read - Delhi Police Uses Viral Dialogue From Anupamaa to Create Awareness About Covid Protocols | Watch

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 23 when Mohd Mehtab, was caught riding his bike without wearing a helmet. He was subsequently issued a challan of Rs 6,000 for his offence. He pleaded with the police, saying that the offence would not be repeated. “My monthly salary is Rs 5,000, while the fine slapped on me was Rs 6,000. I requested the policemen to forgive me and said that I would be careful in future, but they showed no mercy,” Mehtab told reporters.

Later, an enraged Mehtab was spotted climbing an electricity pole to disconnect the power supply to the Thana Bhavan Police Station in a video that has gone viral. However, he refused to comment on the disconnection issue. Meanwhile, the officials of the electricity department gave different reasons for disconnecting the power line.

Junior engineer Amitesh Maurya of the electricity department claimed that the police station had racked up dues of over Rs 55,000, and this is the reason why the electricity connection was cut. Maurya refused to comment any further.

Sub-divisional officer, Pushp Dev, said, “This (power disconnection) was not in retaliation. There was some fault in the line, due to which the power supply was cut. Electricity supply resumed after some time.” SHO of Thana Bhawan police station Anil Kumar Singh said, “The power supply was disconnected only for a short period. This might have happened due to some technical issue.”

(With Agency Inputs)