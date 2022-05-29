Viral News: A baby girl from Australia has become an internet sensation even before she can say the word ‘viral’. Ayla Summer Mucha was born in December 2021 with a rare “permanent smile” condition, she has become a TikTok star after her parents began using the platform to raise awareness for her condition.Also Read - Who is IAS Keerthi Jalli, Who Walked Through Mud in Viral Pics While Working Tirelessly in Assam Floods?

Cristina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, were thrilled to meet their newborn girl, but were informed that Ayla’s mouth was not “normal”. Her parents were shocked when they saw their newborn’s face since the ultrasound didn’t pick up the facial formation. Also Read - Video Shows Little Girl From Bihar Born With 4 Arms and Legs, Sonu Sood Helps Her Get Treatment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRISTINA KYLIE VERCHER 🌙 (@cristinakylievercher_)

Also Read - Viral Video: Puppy Distracts Little Girl and Steals Her Candy, Leaves Her in Tears. Watch

The couple has more than 118k followers on TikTok where they share heartwarming clips of Ayla dressed in a fluffy pink robe or giggling and smiling like any baby would. A video went viral with more than 47.4 million views where Ayla was getting dressed in a flowery dress – and she was showered with all the love.

What is the rare condition?

Ayla had developed bilateral macrostomia, an ultra-rare condition where the corners of the mouth do not fuse together properly while in the womb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRISTINA KYLIE VERCHER 🌙 (@cristinakylievercher_)

A comparative study published in Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Journal in 2007 noted just 14 cases. While it’s possible that occurrences could have risen since, the condition is still so rare that it was the first time the doctor at Flinders Medical Centre had ever seen it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRISTINA KYLIE VERCHER 🌙 (@cristinakylievercher_)

Macrostomia is more than just a cosmetic abnormality. It can affect how infants function, especially with latching and suckling. Because of the impact it has on facial functionality, patients with macrostomia are often told to get surgery.