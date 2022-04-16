Viral News: A bizarre portal with a spinning vortex effect has opened up again in a lake in California, US. The phenomenon was recently witnessed in the Lake Berryessa reservoir in eastern Napa Valley. The ‘portal to hell’ has terrified spectators for years. Locals have been able to observe the giant 72-feet-wide hole in 2018 and 2019.

The baffling hole occurred after water levels in the lake got too high. The excess water can now whirlpool into the massive hole which creates a spectacular spinning vortex effect.

The vortex, which is dubbed the 'glory hole' or 'portal to hell', functions as a drain hole swallowing around 1,360 cubic metres of water per second when the lake rises above 4.7 metres. This is what creates the spinning vortex effect and it has once again been spotted on the surface of the lake.

What the ‘portal to hell’ actually is:

According to a report by Express, engineers deliberately built the incredible portal back in the 1950s as an alternative to the more common chute. This has been in use to control the flow of water out of a dam or a levee. Keeping this in mind, the architects constructed the drain-like feature in the dam as it narrows the gap between the cliffs, where it is situated.

When was it last seen?

In 2017, the Glory Hole drew hundreds of spectators who came to watch the fascinating spectacle of the portal opening up. The lake reached its full capacity 11 years back in 2018. But the portal opened again in 2019 after a season of heavy rainfall. Notably, Lake Berryessa can hold around 52 billion gallons of water before the excess begins to flow into the spillway.

What happens if you fall in the portal?

The 245-feet-long tunnel is roped off and prohibits swimming or boating to ensure the safety of visitors. The safety precautions were put in place after a woman was killed after being sucked into the vortex in 1997. Hence, the name ‘portal to hell’ However, today, it is difficult to get close to ‘Glory Hole’ due to the barriers.