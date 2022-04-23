Viral News: A man from a village in Bathinda, Roshan Singh, who was buying lottery tickets for decades is finally seeing his dream come true after 34 long years. He has been buying lottery tickets continuously since 1988. Occasionally, he would win Rs. 100-200 and hoped of recovering whatever money he put in the gamble.Also Read - Best New Year’s Gift Ever! Kerala Man Hits The Jackpot, Wins Whopping Rs 12-Crore Lottery

Rohan told BBC Hindi that he runs a clothes shop and has been in the business since 1987 when he started out as an employee. After 18 years of working under a different owner, he opened up his own shop but couldn't set aside an amount that he could spend as he wished. Eventually, he doubled as a land surveyor and found the disposable money he had been looking for.

But Roshan’s wife was against him buying lottery tickets all the time. Seeing as her husband was now continuously pushing his luck with lottery tickets, Roshan’s wife tried to prevent him from the addiction of buying lottery tickets, despite losing every time. Despite getting her way several times, she couldn’t stop the man fixated on the big prize.

Finally, he recently received the best news of his life when a lottery ticket dealer called to inform him that he had won a mega prize of Rs. 2.5 crore at the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2022. However, he quickly dismissed it as a prank by his friends. The agent then clarified that they were calling from the Rampura Phul Lottery Centre.

“I was hopeful that I would win one day, at least a small amount like Rs 10 lakh, if not more,” Roshan told BBC. “But by the grace of God we got the first prize. We didn’t sleep all night. After deducting all tax, we will get Rs 1.75 crore. God has listened to our prayer.”

Roshan plans on using the lottery money to give bright future to his three children and to start a new business.