New Delhi: Did you know every year on Raksha Bandhan, a Pakistani woman sends a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi? If not, we are here to tell you all about our PM's rakhi sister. According to reports, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh has been sending a Rakhi to PM Modi every year for more than 2 decades and this is a tradition she has followed religiously. She is a Pakistan-origin woman, but has been living in India since her wedding. This time too, she sent a rakhi along with good luck to PM Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, Shaikh said, “I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design.” “There is no doubt, he will be the PM again. He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time,” she added.

Known him since the time he was an RSS worker & have been tying him #rakhi for past 24 years. There has been no difference in his behaviour. It is just that he has got busy so we get less time, apart from that everything else is same: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Modi's Rakhi sister

How did they meet?

Shaikh first met Modi nearly 27 years ago in Delhi when the latter asked her “Kaisi ho behen”? Modi was an RSS worker back then. This gesture touched Qamar and she decided to tie a rakhi on him. Since then every year she has been tying a rakhi on the Prime Minister’s wrist. The Pakistani woman told IANS that she and her husband were the guests of BJP senior leader and MP, Dilip Sanghani. Sanghani being an MP had a government house. At that time Narendra Modi was in New Delhi and was staying at Sanghani’s residence.

This time I thought he (PM) must be busy but 2 days back he called up, I was very happy to know that; started preparing: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh

She remembers, “One evening after his work Modi returned home, when we were introduced to each other. Modi in a polite tone inquired, “How are you sister?” This had touched me a lot, within a few days Raksha Bandhan was approaching. I knew that on this auspicious day a sister ties a rakhi to her brother, so I also bought a rakhi and tied it on the Prime Minister. Since then this brother and sister bond has grown stronger with every passing year.”

Since the last two years due to Covid-19, she was not able to visit Delhi and personally tie the rakhi, but this year she made a request for an appointment and if Covid-19 does not play spoilsport, she is hopeful of being in Delhi on Thursday to tie the rakhi.

