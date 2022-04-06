Viral News: Remember the movie Vicky Donor wherein the character played by actor Ayushmann Khurrana secretly donates sperm without telling his wife? A real-life version of it is now being witnessed after a man landed in trouble after his wife found out that he donated sperm without even telling her.Also Read - How Gymming, Steroid Supplement, Hormone Supplement Impact on Sperm Count and Infertility

The man posted the ordeal on Reddit and explained that he donated his sperm to make some extra cash without telling his wife. When he brought it up one day, she was “shocked” and now they are in a big argument. His wife was left distressed by the thought that her husband may well have unknown biological children out in the world. Quite understandable, right?

“I became a sperm donor when I was in college. I mainly did it just to earn some spare change and I thought I would be helping people who want children but for whatever reason are struggling. I met my wife in my last year we have been married for about 6 years and I don’t donate anymore. We have our own children and everything is ok but a couple years ago we went through a rough patch and I donated again to earn some money,” he wrote.

“I didn’t really tell her because I didn’t see it as a big deal and it wasn’t a lot I got about $150 to tide us over for the week and we went on about our business. I forgot about it,” he added.

However, the secret was out when they were chatting with friends who were experiencing fertility issues, and the topic of his previous donation cropped up.

“She looked visibly shaken but moved on quickly. When we got home she brought it up again and I explained the story and how I forgot about I over time and didn’t see it as a big deal and she got quite upset saying I might have potential children I don’t know about. I don’t have children I don’t know about because the only children I have are with her but she is insisting this is some form of betrayal almost? Maybe I should have told her? I am definitely feeling like a major a**hole right now.”

Reacting to his story, people thought he was in the wrong, and that he should not have hidden this from his wife. One fellow Reddit user advised: “As someone who conceived my children with donor sperm I do still feel you should have disclosed it. They aren’t your children but a lot of these kids grow up with a curiosity about where they came from.

“In fact, in my country, they have a legal right to their donor’s contact details once they turn 18 and donors need to sign a form acknowledging that before they can donate. Another wrote: “At best you were inconsiderate, at worst you violated her trust… what else are you doing that she considers a big deal, that you aren’t sharing? I guarantee that she’s been rolling that thought around her head since”.