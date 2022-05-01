Viral News: Pictures and reviews of an expensive robotic roti-making machine is going viral on Twitter. The website of Rotimatic describes the product as the world’s first fully integrated solution that measures, mixes, kneads, flattens, cooks, puffs and, delights. All in one! The description says that once it is connected to WiFi, Rotimatic gets smarter with every roti. Masala rotis, pooris, tortillas, pizzas, Rotimatic will allow you to relish a different type of bread every day, all via remote upgrades.Also Read - Viral Video: Sea Lion Jumps Into Swimming Pool Then Chills on Lounging Chair. Watch

How do you use this Roti maker? You just have to put all your ingredients in it and just use one touch on the machine and it will automatically bring out the perfectly-round finished chapati.

But, the Rotimatic machine costs Rs 1,11,000. The price and its reviews on Google have left netizens divided on Twitter with users expressing their opinions through funny tweets. One of the top reviews of the product by a man says that he sold his wife's jewellery to buy the Rotimatic after which his wife left him and sent him divorce papers. We don't know if the story is true but the man says more than happy with the product.

Many other Twitter users joked that the price of the machine is ridiculous that they would rather learn to make rotis themselves.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to Rotimatic- the Roti-making machine:

No need for goil roti wali, have your own rotimatic. It saves your panadol cost 😂🤣🤭#DigitalLife pic.twitter.com/aucBMMdjDW — Block_Diversity v.8 ™️ (@i_bot404) April 1, 2021

If you want divorce buy Rotimatic 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/Z6lJLfMSqr — Ravana (@Ravana2020) April 19, 2021

So finally the Roti making machine Rotimatic is availble for India, guess the price…. Rs. 1,11,000/-!

I think I will start learning how to make rotis myself — 𝓓𝓮𝓿𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓱𝓾 𝓐𝓻𝔂𝓪 (@Devarya) December 22, 2021

Read ‘ Rotimatic ‘ as ‘ Romantic’ .

I better sleep now . Good night 😴 — Priya (@malllige) September 1, 2021

Today I learned there’s a machine called a Rotimatic that makes your roti for USD999! pic.twitter.com/8BMphclo9z — _ (@_livebait) August 11, 2020

The only really good roti making gadget is Rotimatic, but then it costs a bomb. Rest are garbage. — CBG San (@OnlyNakedTruth) September 5, 2021

What are your thoughts on this?