Viral News: Toddlers are mostly strong and fearless, as they don't understand the concept of danger. And this story will prove that! In a classic tit-for-tat case, a 2-year-old girl took her revenge by biting a snake that bit her on the lip. According to reports, the two-year-old toddler bit a snake to death after the reptile bit her lip while she was playing in her family home's garden in Turkey.

According to a report in news.com.au, the toddler was playing in her garden in the village of Kantar, near Bingol, in Turkey, on August 10. Suddenly, neighbours heard her screams following which they rushed to her house. When they reached her, they found her with a bite mark on her lip, and 20-inch snake’s body between her teeth. Shocking, isn’t it?

As per local reports, the girl had reportedly been playing with the snake before it bit her on her lower lip. Her neighbours performed first aid and rushed little girl to a children’s hospital where she was placed under observation for 24 hours. She is now reported to be well and recovering. Meanwhile, the snake died from the toddler’s revenge bite.

The toddler’s father Mehmet Ercan was at work when the incident happened. “Allah has protected her, really. Our neighbours have told me that the snake was in the hand of my child, she was playing with it and then it bit her. Then she has bitten the snake back as a reaction,” he said.

Newsweek said in a report that 45 species of snake are found in Turkey and 12 of them are venomous. Since the girl is doing fine, the outlet said she was bitten by a non-venomous species of the snake. Due to their smaller body mass, children are much more vulnerable to the venomous effects of snake bites compared to adults, according to the WHO.