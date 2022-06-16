Viral News: An employee’s three-word resignation letter is going viral on Twitter. With the subject of letter titled ‘Resignation letter’, the person wrote the following message: “Dear Sir, Bye bye Sir. Yours faithfully, (signature).” Short and sweet, no? While we don’t know if this is real or not, netizens found it hilarious and shared instances of funny resignation letters from their employees. Many netizens said they could relate with the employees and feel like doing the same.Also Read - Viral Video: Hummingbird Changes Colour With Every Turn of Head, Wows Netizens. Watch

A man shared that an employee texted him on WhatsApp that he was resigning the day after he received his salary. “Good morning sir. Sir I am leaving,” the text said. Crisp and clear. Also Read - Mermaid Goes Into Ocean, Netizens Laugh Off Fake Viral Video Saying Yeh Jalpari Nahi Jalpara Hai. Watch

I got one last week, which was even shorter. It was on WhatsApp, the day after he got his pay cheque pic.twitter.com/XBFh2onb6l — Shamit Manchanda (@shamit) June 14, 2022

Under the viral resignation letter, a user replied with a picture of an honest leave application that he received from his junior. The employee mailed his boss asking for a leave to go interview for another company.

A Twitter user named Sahil shared a screenshot of the leave application and his tweet is now going viral. “My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview” Sahil tweeted. “Dear sir, I’m sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview for another company. I’d like to request that your please approve my leave,” the application said.

My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview. 😉😁 pic.twitter.com/gcBELHIuAG — Sahil (@s5sahil) June 15, 2022

Twitter users were amused by the man’s honesty and appreciated the boss for making his juniors comfortable enough to trust him.

“Sharing true reason is really very nice,” a user commented. “They are faithful sir ji” another user wrote. Here are some other reactions to the posts:

Actually I have had a few bad bosses in my 12 yr career, so i learnt from each one of them on how to not behave with your team members. 😉 — Sahil (@s5sahil) June 16, 2022

Make it shorter — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) June 14, 2022