60 kg gold given to KVT by anonymous donor

Months before the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, 2021, a donor contacted the temple authorities and offered 60-kg gold.

Of the 60-kg donated gold, the temple used 37-kg for covering the inner walls of the sanctum sanctorum. The work was started immediately after the formal opening of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project by PM Modi last year.

The world got a glimpse of the glitter of the yellow metal when PM Modi visited the temple on February 27 to offer prayers and the visuals of KVT’s sanctum sanctorum were released by the temple administration.

After completion of the work inside the sanctum sanctorum, the remaining 23-kg gold was utilised for covering the lower portion of golden domes of the temple as well as the door frames. A special team from Gujarat and Delhi was called for gold plating the inner portion of the temple.

Built in 1777 by queen of Indore Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple had first witnessed gold plating of its two domes with around one tonne gold donated by Maharaja Ranjit Singh.