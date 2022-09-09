Trending News: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne at the age of 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III. A funeral will be held for the Queen after 10 days of official mourning.Also Read - Video: When Queen Elizabeth II Met Ex Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, Netizen's Asked Him To Bring Back Kohinoor

In wake of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, people are trying to sell unusual objects to commemorate her 70-year reign. A teabag was listed on eBay which is claimed to have been used by the late Queen before it was allegedly smuggled out of Windsor Castle in 1998. The listing claims that the teabag was smuggled out of her residence by an exterminator during the great roach infestation of the 90s.

"This is the very teabag you might have seen on CNN in late 1998," reads the listing, titled Celebrity Memorabilia Queen Elizabeth II Regina Britannia Teabag Extremely Rare. "Own a piece of History! Priceless!" the listing added. The listing on eBay sold for US $12,000.

The seller, from Georgia in the US, said the ‘royal artefact’ would be accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity issued by the ‘Institute of Excellence in Certificates of Authenticity’, which says the IECA “has determined beyond any doubt that the following statements are absolutely true: This is a teabag.”

Several other odd listings appeared on eBay after the Queen’s death. A guest book used as a guest register to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Great Western Railway in 1985, listed for $36,758 ($US25,000) claims to contain signatures from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Other listings included two life-sized wax statues of Her Royal Highness – both currently going for $15,900.

The wax statues, both listed by the same seller, are claimed to have real human hair, resin eyeballs designed based on a human pupil, and teeth designed using dental veneer templates.