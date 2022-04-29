New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday targeted French sporting goods retailer Decathlon and accused them of violating privacy laws and consumer laws. In a Twitter post, Moitra shared her experience as she visited the Decathlon store at Ansal Plaza in Delhi-NCR to buy a pair of pants for her father. However, what irked her was that she was asked to provide her phone number and e-mail address at the checkout. She slammed the store and said it was a violation of her “right to privacy and consumer law”. The MP also claimed that it is only the Indian Decathlon store that asks for personal details.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Calls Off Wedding, Says She Won't Marry Illiterate Groom. Watch
“Want to buy my dad trousers for ₹1499 in CASH at @Decathlon_India. Ansal Plaza & manager insists I need to put in my mobile number & email ID to purchase. @Decathlon_India you are violating privacy laws & consumer laws by insisting on this. Am at store currently,” she tweeted on Thursday.
See the tweet here:
In a second tweet, she stated how she had been shopping with the brand in the UK as well but was never asked for her mobile number. “I always buy stuff in the UK from Decathlon UK and they NEVER ask for mobile number only for the email if one wants a paperless receipt. So clearly only the Indian arm wants to fool customers here. Not nice Decathlon India”, she tweeted.
Later, she shared the screenshot of a text she received from a Supreme Court lawyer. She also informed that the manager finally put in his number and got her out of store.
Meanwhile, as her tweet went viral, many shared similar experiences. Several leaders also backed Moitra on the issue. Tehseen Poonawalla, an entrepreneur and social activist, reacted to her tweet and wrote, ”No need to give your number or email ID. You can ask them to give it in writing to you on the company letter head that they will NOT sell you the trousers without your personal data! See how they fall in place !”
Here are other reactions:
What do you think about this issue?