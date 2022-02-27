As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine, the urban legend of the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ is giving Ukrainians hope. Reports of an ace Ukrainian pilot, who social media users have dubbed the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’, are going viral. As the world watches the developments of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the story of a folk war hero who supposedly shot down as many as six Russian jets on the first day of the invasion is being circulated online.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girls Asks to Stop Russia-Ukraine War, Says She Wants World Peace. Watch

Amid the war, misinformation such as movie scenes, video game stills and unrelated pictures and videos are being passed off recent happenings in Ukraine. So is the 'Ghost of Kyiv' real?

A post that is being shared widely says that the Ghost of Kyiv supposedly shot down four Russian fighter jets — two Su-35 Flankers, one Su-27 Flanker and one MiG-29 Fulcrum — as well as two ground-attack aircraft, Su-25 Frogfoots.

❗️One #Ukrainian pilot in 30 hours shot down six #Russian airplanes, including the Su-35, according to the Center for Counteracting Disinformation. A Ukrainian pilot of a MiG-29 shot down: 2хSU-35, 1хSU-27,1хMiG-29, 2хSU-25. In the network he was called "The Ghost of Kyiv". — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 25, 2022

A Twitter user pointed out that such a kill count would stretch the ammunition capacity of the Soviet-era MiG-29.

“True or not, this is EXACTLY the kind of inspiring story the resistance needs right now,” a Twitter user said.

A short video clip of a fighter aircraft flying low over buildings was identified as the one being operated by the Ghost of Kyiv. However, some people are saying that the video is old and from 2008.

Reports are coming that a Ukrainian pilot has shot down 6 Russian Aircraft today and might have possibly become the first 21st century fighter ace. The pilot, known as “the Ghost of Kyiv” and his MiG-29 were seen in numerous videos from today. pic.twitter.com/2T7IXIGQAb — Visegrád 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@visegrad24) February 25, 2022

Real or not, the story of the Ghost of Kyiv seems to have fulfilled a need for being a morale booster amid these tough times for the Ukrainian armed forces and also the civilians.

I want so badly for the 'Ghost of Kyiv' MIG-29 air ace RUMINT to be true — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) February 24, 2022

Ukraine’s former President Petro Poroshenko put out a picture of a fighter pilot in full battle gear in a cockpit calling him the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’, claiming that he took down six Russian aircraft.

На фото – пілот МіГ-29. Той самий «Привид Києва». Він викликає жах у ворогів та гордість в українців 🇺🇦 На його рахунку 6 перемог над російськими пілотами! З такими потужними захисниками Україна точно переможе! pic.twitter.com/GJLpcJ31Si — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) February 25, 2022

The Ukrainian Ambassador to the European Union also shared the story on Twitter. “One Ukrainian MiG-29 jet fighter pilot scored six victories in a single day in air battles with the Russians. He has been nicknamed as the “Ghost of Kyiv”. Another example of the willingness of the Ukrainian people to resist. The civilized world must help protect our freedom,” Ambassador Mykola Tochytskyi said.