Trending News: A lucky couple from the United States recently won a lottery of $26 million (Around Rs 2.6 crore) in various state lottery games numerous times. Jerry and Marge Selbee are a retired couple from Michigan, US. They have six children and owned a Main Street convenience shop. At their shop, 83-year-old Mr Selbee was in charge of the liquor and smokes, while Mrs Selbee was in charge of the books and the sandwiches.

According to LA Times, the couple used the lottery money to renovate their home and helped in their grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's educations. Mr Selbee bought his first lottery ticket from a game called Winfall in 2003. However, the couple discovered a legal loophole in the game sold across the US.

What was the loophole?

Mr Selbee told the New York Post that he found out about a feature called "rolldown" in the Winfall lottery – that the game's jackpot would roll down is no one won and the prize money was expanded. Mr Selbee, who has a strong background in mathematics, figured out that by law of averages, the weeks when roll downs were announced offered a guaranteed victory if enough tickets were bought. So, the couple bought thousands of lottery tickets.

“Unlike the Mega Millions games you’ve probably heard of where the jackpot keeps building until someone hits all six numbers and wins the big prize, in Winfall, if the jackpot reached $5 million, and no one matched all six numbers, all the money ‘rolled down’ to the lower-tier prize winners, dramatically boosting the payouts of those who matched five, four or three numbers,” said Mr Selbee.

“In my first play, I played $2,200, but I lost $50 on that play. So that showed me to compensate for the variance between the mathematical and the probability of getting more or less,” he said.

The second time a rolldown was declared, he jumped into action. He bought Winfall tickets worth $3,600 and won $6,300. He then gambled $8,000 and nearly doubled his money, the report said.

They soon began to play for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Mr Selbee established GS Investment Strategies. He displayed stacks of record books that chronicled their victories. The last time they played Winfall was 2012, when the game was discontinued.

According to New York Post, Mr Selbee holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Western Michigan University and worked a number-crunching role at Kellogg’s cereal headquarters in Battle Creek.