Trending News: The mother of Raju Rastogi, one of the 3 Idiots, once wisely said that paneer is becoming so expensive these days that it should be sold at a jeweler's shop. This paneer, which is known as the world's most expensive cheese, might as well be sold at a jeweler's store. But why is this paneer (cottage cheese) so expensive? What is so special about it?

The luxury cheese costs around 800 to 1000 euros (a little over Rs 82,000 approx.) per kilogram. It is thought to be one of, if not the most expensive cheese in the world.

Here’s what makes it so expensive:

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the cheese is made of donkey’s milk and is white with a crumbly texture. It has been described as similar to Spanish manchego cheese, but with a deeper, richer taste. Spanish cheese manchego is available in British supermarkets for a relatively cheap £13 per kg, which is definitely a cheaper option.

The donkey cheese also known as pule is produced on a donkey farm in Zasavica, Serbia. It is said to require around 25 litres of fresh donkeys’ milk to make a single kilogram of the pricey cheese.

The farm also produces bottled donkeys’ milk – which was said to have been a beauty secret of Egyptian queen Cleopatra. The legendary Egyptian queen was famously said to have bathed daily in donkey milk.

Donkey cheese takes its place alongside wagyu beef and Italian truffles as one of the world’s most expensive foods. Other expensive cheeses include a Swedish moose cheese which costs around £630 per kilogram, and Caciocavallo Podolico, a cheese produced from the milk of a rare Italian breed of cow that only produces milk during May and June.