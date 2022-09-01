Viral News: This following news report might come as a precautionary tale for people who blindly follow and worship popular YouTubers and influencers. Turns out a popular Thailand YouTuber and influencer has fled to Malaysia after allegedly cheating thousands of her followers’ money equivalent to $55 million or around 439crores! Natthamon Khongchak, better known as Nutty the YouTuber, claims to be a singer, dancer, and a chief executive officer. Khongchak attracted more than 847,000 subscribers on a YouTube channel where she mainly posted dance videos. According to a Bloomberg report, she also advertised private courses for aspiring forex traders on her Instagram account, posting images of what she said were her profits. She last posted on her YouTube account titled Nutty’s Diary a few months ago.Also Read - Viral Video: Chimpanzee Hugs and Kisses Crying Man, Wipes Away His Tears. Watch

Wattana Ketumpai, an officer at the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau, told the Nation newspaper that Suchata often showed off her purchases, such as luxury cars, watches and property, on social media. She claimed that she had gained them from forex trading via a broker called ‘IQ option. Also Read - Viral Video: Family of 7 Spotted Riding On A Single Bike, Twitter Says 'This is Crazy' | Watch

NATTHAMON KHONGCHAK DEFRAUDED OVER 6000 VICTIMS

Natthamon used her popularity to lure victims with the promise of high returns in a short time. Claiming to be a successful forex trader, Natthamon defrauded over 6,000 victims, according to lawyer Phaisal Ruangrit who campaigns to help fraud victims. Phaisal said one victim deposited about 18 million baht (Rs 3.89 crores) with Khongchak. Earlier this month, this lawyer led more than two dozen people to file complaints against Natthamon with the Economic Crime Suppression Division of Thailand.

THE MODUS OPERANDI

Five months ago, she had invited her followers to deposit money in her account, promising 25 per cent returns for three-month contracts, 30 per cent for six-month contracts and 35 per cent for 12-month contracts. Natthamon even pledged to pay returns every month. But from April onwards, her customers began complaining that they had not received the payments as promised.

Later in an Instagram post in the month of May, Natthamon confessed that she had made a mistake in trading and lost all the money. However, she promised to repay her investors. Subsequently, in June, she announced she was being sued in two cases and would not be able to repay other investors if she was jailed. A popular Facebook page Drama-addict posted on Sunday said it received information that Natthamon had fled to Malaysia. According to media reports, one of her alleged victims had offered a reward of 1 million baht to anyone who could provide information that would lead to her arrest.

(With ANI Inputs)