Viral Video: Leopard And Black Panther Spotted Together In A Very Rare Occurrence

Viral Video: Leopard And Black Panther Spotted Together In A Very Rare Occurrence

According to the studies carried out till now, we know that both leopards and black panthers are solitary animals who live and hunt alone.

Viral Video: We all know that nature has a lot of secrets and mysteries buried in its lap and the more we unravel the more surprised we get. By far, whatever we know about the creatures that form an essential part of the ecosystem, we have built a pyramid according to the traits, skills, and abilities of the different birds and animals that have been recorded so far in the study books. We have also learned about the behaviour and lifestyle of some of the top hunters in the wild. For example, leopards and black panthers.

According to the studies carried out till now, we know that both leopards and black panthers are solitary animals who live and hunt alone. It is during only the mating period that one can find them with a partner. But what we have here is a viral video that shows a very rare occurrence, as we say, “once in a blue moon”.

The video shows a leopard and a black panther walking together in the wild.

The video is shared on Twitter by Science girl @gunsnrosesgirl3 with the caption, “Black panther and his partner in the Kabini Forrest”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Black panther and his partner in the Kabini Forrest 📹 @shaazjung pic.twitter.com/U2zoEgLPzX — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 8, 2023

According to the caption, the video was shot in the Kabini Forest. For the information of the readers, the Kabini Forest Reserve is a very popular wildlife destination located in the state of Karnataka, southern India. With a lush green landscape surrounding a large lake, and sightings of herds of elephants and tigers, the reserve is spread over a huge area of forestland, steep valleys, and water bodies.

