Viral Thailand video puts Ujjain government officer in trouble – Here’s what happened

Viral Thailand Video: A video of a Ujjain government employee who is trying street food in Thailand with his wife has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. The video clip purportedly features Ujjain Municipal Corporation building officer Rajkumar Rathore and his wife trying street food, especially crocodile meat, for the first time, during their holiday in Thailand. However, the clip has created massive trouble for Rajkumar as it has drawn the municipal corporation’s attention to his lavish foreign vacation. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation has now demanded an explanation from the employee on whether he obtained the mandatory official permission before planning or travelling abroad.
उज्जैन नगर निगम के भवन अधिकारी राजकुमार राठौर का पत्नी के साथ थाईलैंड में मगरमच्छ का मांस खाते वीडियो वायरल। विदेश यात्रा की अनुमति नहीं लेने पर नगर निगम ने विभागीय कार्रवाई के संकेत दिए।
#Ujjain #RajkumarRathore #UjjainNagarNigam #ThailandViralVideo #CrocodileMeat #MadhyaPradesh #DepartmentalAction #PeoplesUpdate
— People’s Update (@PeoplesUpdate) October 24, 2026
In the video, an Ujjain Municipal Corporation building officer, Rajkumar Rathore can be seen trying street food, like crocodile meat, during a holiday trip in Thailand. The video has caught the attention of the Municipal Corporation officers, who has sought to know whether the employee applied the mandatory official permission before travelling abroad.
Civic Body Seeks Explanation As Employee’s Leave Application Doesn’t Mention Thailand Trip
According to Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra, Rathore, who is a building officer for Zones 1, 2 and 3 of the civic body, had applied for leave from October 19 to 23. However, he clarified that the leave application did not mention foreign travel. Now, the Municipal Corporation is trying to find our that whether the employee obtained the required permission for the foreign trip.
The controversy started when the video, which was shared by Rathore’s wife on social media platforms, went viral and caught the attention of civic body officers. In the clip, the couple can be seen standing near an eatery, where they tried crocodile meat.
The video carries the caption, “Trying crocodile for the first time in Thailand.”
Rathore had allegedly travelled to Thailand without following the protocol and taking mandatory permission of the civic body. However, the civic body is yet to investigate whether any rules were violated.
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