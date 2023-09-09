Home

Viral: This Zomato Executive Rides Ducati For Deliveries

Zomato delivery agent claims that he earns Rs 45,000 and owns a Ducati bike. (Image Credits: Instagram)

In this digital-centric world, people are creating out-of-the-box content to become an internet sensation, but not always for all the right reasons. In this race to be famous, Zomato delivery executives don’t fail to follow in the footsteps of content creators and they often go viral for doing something unusual. However, this time, a delivery guy has become the talk of social media with an Instagram video. The viral clip shows the delivery guy jokingly discussing how he managed to own a Ducati bike and make more money than expected. The clip soon amassed popularity and tickled the funny bones of the audience.

Viral Zomato Delivery Guy Video

In the now-viral video on Instagram, the Zomato delivery agent could be heard saying that he earns Rs 45,000 per month. He went on to say that the online food delivery platform Zomato pays him Rs 200 per order (instead of the customary Rs 30-40) because he rides a Ducati to make deliveries to customers in different parts of Mumbai.

The man further said that he pockets Rs 150 after spending Rs 50 on petrol. He explained his maths saying that he makes 20 deliveries every day and collects Rs 1,500 everyday which takes his monthly income to Rs 45,000. Adding on to the hilarious video, the Zomato delivery guy suggested to the person asking the questions to quit his job and instead become a Zomato delivery agent.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Gothankar (@raj_official_2151)



Here’s How Instagram Users Reacted To The Viral Post

The video, since being shared, has amassed an astonishing 20 million views and plethora of comments. The official Ducati India page also reacted with emojis on this hilarious video. However, sharp-eyed viewers quickly pointed out that the math in his script wasn’t right as 150 times by 20 would actually be Rs 3000 per day, or Rs 90,000 per month. Nevertheless, Desi fans laughed out loud watching the funny clip.

With the video’s increasing fandom, one user jokingly commented, “Mileage left the chat”, while another wrote, “I thought only my math was bad.” An Instagram account remarked, “Good script.”

This is not the first incident in which Zomato is involved in a light-hearted way. Earlier, Zomato was stuck in a humourous situation where it requested a woman to stop ordering food to her ex’s house with the Cash on Delivery option as her ex-boyfriend refuses to pay.

