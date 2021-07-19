Three best friends turned 100 within days of each other and their happiness knew no bounds when they got to celebrate it together soon after they got their COVID-19 vaccines. The three women who reside at a senior citizen home in the Manhattan area of New York City, love to spend time together doing gentle exercise, playing board games and reminiscing about old times with family and friends.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics | Want to Prove to Myself That I Can Win: Deepika Kumari

However, due to the pandemic, the women Ruth Schwartz, Lorraine Pirrello, and Edith “Mitzie” Moscou couldn’t follow their regular activities and were confined inside the home. But, recently they turned 100 and celebrated the occasion together by cutting a cake and raising glasses of champagne to the moment at their home in the Atria Senior Living community. An image shared on Instagram by the community home where the three women can be seen smiling as they stood in front of a well-decorated wall and behind a massive cake is now going viral and netizens are now impressed with their heartwarming story. Also Read - Madhurima Tuli Slams Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 For 'Playing With Her Emotions' By Recreating Frying Pan Scene, Netizens Applaud Her

The post caption read, “It’s not every day you get to celebrate someone turning 100 years old, but Atria West 86 in New York City had three wonderful ladies reach that milestone within days of each other. Ruth, Lorraine and Edith celebrated with cake and a champagne toast. When asked how it feels to be 100, Edith said it “feels wonderful,” and Ruth said it “blows her mind.” With more than 40 news outlets there to cover the event, Lorraine said it made her “feel like a celebrity!” And we agree − these women are stars.​ ​Atria is pleased to celebrate this monumental moment and wish each of them a happy birthday.” Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Tomorrow Or Delayed? BIG UPDATE on Declaration Date And Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atria Senior Living (@atriaseniorliving)

Speaking to People.com, Lorraine Pirrello said, “When we were confined for all those months, it really was horrible, but it was necessary.” After celebrating her 100th birthday she said, “I feel so liberated now, I feel like I’m alive.” Pirrello was an avid bridge player who retired after 20 years as a mezzo-soprano with the Metropolitan Opera chorus in New York City, and later took up tennis in her mid-60s and played well into her late 90s.