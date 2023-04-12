Home

Thugs Tease Woman In Subway, Her Friend Knocks Them Down: Watch

A young woman and her friend enter a subway while two men are already there leaning against a wall.

Serves them just right.

Viral Video: You never know from where some thug or ruffian might turn up and try to create trouble, especially for women. The situation gets more unpleasant if it happens inside closed spaces like a subway.

This is what this video is showing. A young woman and her friend enter a subway while two men are already there leaning against a wall. As the couple passes by them one of the ruffians throws something at the girl. The couple wants to ignore them but they start talking to them. at this point, the woman’s friend turns around and confronts them even as she tries to calm him down. But he has other plans. He lands a double blow, a right-hand jab on the chin, and a left-hand hook on the head and he is down on the ground. His partner in crime tries to fight but he is beaten and he also goes down and the couple walks away.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It was a good lesson for the hoodlums.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

MrMagnus @MrMagnus2021, “Wasn’t expecting a lefty.”

Mohamed Abdi @AbdiMohamedi76, “😂”.

Carrie Gambino Ⓥ @CheapSeats1962, “That’ll learn ‘em 🤪”.

Meghnath @923Ayush, “How to knock down in single punch??”

Narciso Lopez 🇨🇺🇺🇸🖖🏼🍷🔭 @narcisolopeznjr, “I just love things like this.”

Jo Henares @HenaresJoebert, “One more time!!!”

Eugene_Ughami @Baronnevonwulfe, “The “Fainting” punch. Always astonishing to watch”.

Patrick @Patrick48826325, “Well done”.

bpd90287 @bpd90287, “Tag and bag ‘em”.

