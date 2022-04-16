Kentucky: A woman, who had allegedly been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in the United States, was saved after she displayed a ‘distress’ hand signal circulated widely on TikTok. The woman, who has not been named by police, was visiting her brother when her ex Johnathon Smith, 31, arrived at the house and picked her up, UK publication Mirror reported citing Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.Also Read - Maharastra: Man Kills Wife For Putting Excess Salt In Khichadi; Arrested

As per the report, during the journey, they got 'into a physical altercation'. According to sheriff's office Lt. Mike Doddo, the girlfriend then asked to be let out, but Smith refused to do so. "(Smith) then threatened to kill her by grabbing a screwdriver and telling her, if he couldn't have her, nobody could have her," Doddo said.

After driving for a short while, the accused allegedly stopped the car at a petrol station and they both went inside. There the woman used the viral ‘distress’ gesture by putting her palm forward and tucking her thumb in, before closing her four fingers over the top and showing the hand to the cashier.

The cashier repeated the gesture, prompting the woman to nod, Lt Doddo said, suggesting the hand signal had been learned on TikTok.

Following this, the staff called the emergency helpline 911. They stalled Smith from checking out early saying that something was wrong with the till. According to the officer, the accused realised what was happening and took the woman back to the car and set off. However, a police vehicle soon caught up with them, prompting a chase.

After about 15 minutes of driving the fleeing vehicle crashed into a creek, prompting Smith to try and fail to run on foot. The woman was not hurt in the smash and was rescued by the police.

Johnathon Smith was later charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in the incident.