A TikTok is going viral where a woman told the story of how she found out that her boyfriend (now ex) was cheating on her through a smartwatch alert. But Fitbit has not launched a new feature that to catch cheating partners. Here's how the TikToker found out about the infidelity.

UK's Nadia Essex got to know about her cheating boyfriend as her Fitbit watch was synced with his. Fitbit congratulated her boyfriend on his hitting his fitness goals by burning off 500 calories between 2am and 3am.

Since their Fitbit accounts were synced, Nadia also received a notification for it. She said his happened when he was supposed to be having a "night out with the boys". She took to TikTok to share the time when she it was time to call it quits with her ex.

Essex began a stitch saying, “Oh honey, I got a doozy”, while she was responding to another TikToker who urged users to “stitch with the moment you knew your relationship was over.”

“I got a notification on my Fitbit-the Fitbit that we had synched together-that between two o’clock and three o’clock in the morning, last morning, he had burned over 500 calories,” she said.

Essex said the notification popped up on her Fitbit just as she was going to make him breakfast.

“I shoved that breakfast where the sun don’t shine, darling,” she added.

Commenters on her TikTok were shocked. “You’re so much better than him,” wrote one user. While another wrote, “Note to self: Get a synced Fitbit”.

Meanwhile, another user brought up that Nadia’s ex-boyfriend could have been dancing at the club at that time. To which Nadia said that she wished that was what happened.