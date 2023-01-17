Viral TikTok Video of Yeti Airline Air Hostess Is NOT Moments Before Deadly Nepal Plane Crash | FACT CHECK

Home

Nepal Plane Crash Viral Video: The air hostess Oshin Ale (24), who was also a popular TikToker in Nepal, was among the four cabin crew killed in the deadly mishap. The video which is being circulated on social media showed the air hostess smiling and posing on the plane. Watch.

Nepal Plane Crash: Days after 68 people lost their lives when a domestic flight 9N-ANC ATR-72 crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a video of an air hostess aboard the ill-fated Yeti Airline plane has emerged on social media. The air hostess Oshin Ale (24), who was also a popular TikToker in Nepal, was among the four cabin crew killed in the deadly mishap. The video is being circulated on social media, claiming it was filmed by Ale Magar moments before the crash. In the 16-second clip, the air hostess can be seen smiling and posing on the plane

“The Air hostess in #YetiAirlinesCrash. Live life to the fullest as long as you are alive because death is unexpected! Just sharing TikTok video of Air Hostess Oshin Magar who lost her life in #NepalPlaneCrash today. Rest in Peace !!” a Twitter user wrote, sharing the video.

FACT CHECK

However, when India.com conducted a fact check the video turned out to be old. The air hostess, a popular tiktoker in Nepal had posted the video on TikTok on September 11, 2022, which proves that the video was not shot moments before the deadly crash.

CLAIM: Yeti Airlines air hostess Oshin Ale Magar shot a tiktok video moments before the deadly Nepal crash

FACT: The video is old, shot on September 11, 2022.

Told Her Not To Go To Work, Says Air Hostess’ Father

The air hostess’ family was preparing to celebrate Maghe Sankranti festival at home when the news of the plane crash reached them. Speaking to news agency PTI, Oshin’s father Mohan Ale Magar, a retired Indian Army personnel, recalled that he had told her early in the morning not to go to work on a special day. But she insisted on celebrating the festival after completing two flights on that fateful day.

Oshin had been working with Yeti Airlines for two years. Originally from Madi in Chitwan, she was living in Kathmandu after starting her job and had also invited her parents to stay with her in the capital for the last six months.

Oshin has two sisters and one brother. She is the eldest daughter among four siblings. Her brother is just four years old. She took her brother and sisters to Kathmandu for their education. She studied at Oxford College in Gaindakot and in India and graduated as an air hostess from Sahara Air Hostess Academy in Kathmandu. Oshin got married two years ago in Pokhara and her husband is currently in the UK.