Viral: Toddler ‘Gulps Beer’ Straight From Can; What Happens Next? WATCH VIDEO

He “opens the can and starts gulping the alcoholic beverage”. He trips back after some time.

Viral: Toddler ‘Gulps Beer’ Straight From Can And Trips; What Happens Next? WATCH VIDEO

Viral Video: When you have an ambulatory baby, toddler, or a small kid in the house you have to be very alert to what they are up to. It’s just like 24×7 surveillance on a daily basis. It is extremely important that the kid doesn’t cause any harm to himself or any other person or maybe get into an act that might snowball into something big and unwanted. But then, it is equally important to let them be free and move around freely so that they develop immunity, and motor movements to ripen movements and actions of the muscles and breathe fresh air.

Sometimes it does happen that in a blink they do something that is not good. A video going popular and viral on social media shows a toddler sitting alone in what looks like the garden of the house with what appears to be a sealed beer can in his hands. He “opens the can and starts gulping the alcoholic beverage”. He trips back after some time.

What exactly happened over there?

WATCH THE VIDEO OF TODDLER ‘DRINKING BEER’ FROM CAN

Here it is safe to say that the toddler was lucky and even luckier were the parents and guardians of the little one otherwise apart from escaping the charges they would have seen their loving baby sent to foster care.

Be very, very careful and attentive when you are directly or even otherwise in charge of kids.