New Delhi: Social media is full of heartwarming videos that keeps us entertained all the time. There are times when social media can be harsh but it can also be boon at times. It helps recognise talent that we may otherwise never come across. Case in point is Ranu Mondal. Ranu Mondal, who hails from Bengal's Nadia district, became an overnight star after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' from Shor movie at the Ranaghat railway station went viral in 2019. Her viral video of singing the track broke internet as it received over 2.5 million views in just a day or two. Now, a video of a truck driver singing Mohammad Rafi's song 'Mujhe Ishq Hai Tujhi Se' has gone viral on social media.

A video shared on Instagram showed the elderly man passionately singing the Mohammad Rafi’s song. The video has garnered hundreds of views on Instagram. The video of the man singing was posted by Instagram user Vivek Verma.

In a long post on Instagram, the user’s caption read: “Kamlesh Uncle has been a Truck Driver all his life but what matters is that he has been a Hard core Musician from his soul and a Md. Rafi fan!! Bohot kehne pe hesitate karte hue inhone yeh gana gungunaya!! I felt the soul in his singing jo kahi na kahi haalato me ghum ho gaya!! I am just trying this as a test to show him that how good he is to support his dream of singing!! (Not becoming a singer) If you guys feel good after listening to him do share some good comments, main kal inse mil kar inko saare responses padh kar sunaunga!! And if everything wents well I am willing to take him to a music studio to make him dub a song unka studio me gaane ka sapna pura hoga toh saare logo ko jo unko thoda b support karenge unko unki dua lagegi!! This is not at all a marketing post just a Dil se Dil tak ki baat ek kalakaar k dil se ap logo tak!! Agar accha lagega toh comment me bataiye and I will record his response as well!!.”

The video has gone viral on social media and many shared love and laugh emojis, reacting to the video. One user commented, “Magical singing without support of any musical instruments is a sign of great and true singing”.

Another user commented, “Wonderfully rendered the song 100% justified”.