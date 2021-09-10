New Delhi: RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Thursday shared a hilarious message he received from an employee’s wife, requesting him to save her marriage. In a tweet, the Industrialist shared the desperate plea of the woman to allow her husband to work from office instead of working from home. Enumerating reasons, she says that she wants her husband to get back to office for work because of his incessant demand for coffee and food. She complains that he leaves the rooms in a messy state and falls asleep during work calls.Also Read - Viral Video: TV Serial Shows Groom Swallowing Cockroach With Milk On His Suhagraat, Twitter Left Baffled | Watch

She further mentions that her husband is fully vaccinated and will maintain full COVID protocols while at work.

“Dear Sir. I am the wife of your employee Manoj. This is a humble appeal to allow him to work from office now. He is doubly vaccinated and will maintain all covid protocols. If work from home continues for some time, our marriage will definitely not work anymore. He drinks coffee ten times a day, sits in different rooms and leaves them in a mess, constantly asks for food. I have even seen him fall asleep during work calls. I already have two children to look after. Seeking your support to get my sanity back,” reads the text written on the image.

“Don’t know how to respond to her….” he wrote while sharing the message.

See the tweet here:

Don’t know how to respond to her….😀 pic.twitter.com/SuLFKzbCXy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 9, 2021

The tweet has gone viral, amusing people, with many finding it relatable.

One user wrote, ” This is a real problem! Not only with married couples, but families too.” A second commented, ”Please grant them what they need and a coffee machine for him in office, Sir. Dono khush.”

See other reactions:

This is a real problem! 😭 Not only with married couples, but families too 😀 https://t.co/FkDgMVprGG — Harshit Budhraja (@harshitbudhraja) September 10, 2021

Hahaha…….seems she is promoting my inner voice 🙈🙈. Yes this is true men do leave rooms messy and ask for too many cups of tea and coffee 🙊🙊 https://t.co/eRgUKQtusk — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) September 9, 2021

Please grant them what they need and a coffee machine for him in office, Sir. Dono khush. 😂 https://t.co/bTKVMVILvQ — Sajjan Singh Thakur (@sthakurtweets) September 10, 2021

Interesting and true for many. Either give him priority to select for work in office or let him hire a small room nearby to work. I am sure u like to save their marriage https://t.co/cOBz7xBx32 — santosh bagrodia (@santoshbagrodi1) September 10, 2021

Sir @hvgoenka this is real facts and face of WFM. WFM is good if it is like "दूध में शक्कर की तरह " है। But it is unbearable in permanent form and could culminate in numerous unpleasant repercussions on family front. U R best judge regarding this. https://t.co/B8exP9QTGp — Sudhakar Pandey (@spandey65) September 9, 2021

