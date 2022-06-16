Viral Post: Honesty is the key to success. So we have all read in our moral science textbooks. Here’s a real-life example of how being honest in difficult situations can earn you a good word. An employee sent a leave application to their boss, which is being hailed by the internet for its sheer honesty. Wondering why? It’s simply because of the reason mentioned for leave.Also Read - Viral Video: Hummingbird Changes Colour With Every Turn of Head, Wows Netizens. Watch

A screenshot of the application in mail has been shared on Twitter by a man named Sahil. "My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview," the man captioned the post that has received nearly 200 likes and 25 retweets so far. The screenshot attached shows a part of the e-mail that reads: "Dear Sir, greetings to the day, Good Morning. I am sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview in another company. I'd like to request that you please approve my leave."

See the viral tweet here:

My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview. 😉😁 pic.twitter.com/gcBELHIuAG — Sahil (@s5sahil) June 15, 2022

Twitter users are impressed by the honesty of the employee and are showering praises for the same. “Honesty & Innocence,” one user wrote while another said, “Great honesty. If this is a real mail retain her/him at any cost. You might find more talented people, but getting such a honest person is difficult.”

Some also appreciated the boss for earning their employee’s confidence and giving them a safe space to tell the truth. One such person commented: “Right. If the junior has shown honesty, it is because of the reasonable environment in your office. Credit goes to your team.”

Your junior could trust u , he knows you could support him when he is honest with request. Exemplary work culture to adopt and transparency in communication between management and employees. — John Justin KG (@johnjustin_kg) June 16, 2022

“I think we also need to note how open and unreactive, and possibly empathetic they view their boss to be able to write with such honesty. Of course it could also be that the job is so bad that ‘I don’t care what you do’ thing,” another user wrote.

Similar experience shared

Another user took the opportunity to share a similar, funny tale. “Reminds of a schooldays friend, who was living in a rented accommodation, and was invited by his elderly landlord for breakfast. After food, they asked him if he could go to newspaper ad booking place. He respectfully agreed. The ad was to put his accommodation for new rental.”