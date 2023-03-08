Home

Viral: Twitter User Receives Cake With Hilarious Message on it; Netizens Can’t Keep Calm

Viral Video: A Twitter user, named Javaid Shami recently posted a picture of a cake he ordered with the words "Bring Change of 2000" written on it. However, what amused netizens was the message written on the cake.

Twitter User Receives Cake With Hilarious Message on it.(Photo Credit: Twitter @jrshami)

Viral 2023: A big thanks to the online delivery services that have made our lives much easier and more convenient. Grab a cell phone, place an order of your choice, and make a payment — and your item will be delivered to your doorstep. Online services also offer a lot of customization options, but this can only be done successfully with clear communication. But oops! How strange—yet amusing—could things get if the communication doesn’t get through to the service provider? An event that occurred recently in Pakistan served as proof of that.

A Twitter user, named Javaid Shami recently posted a picture of a cake he ordered with the words “Bring Change of 2000” written on it. However, what amused netizens was the message written on the cake. Shami also explained how this amusing event occurred. Shami stated that he asked the seller in Urdu to bring the change of Rs 2000, and the cake maker assumed that this is the text he wants to be written on the cake. “Having ordered a cake from Layer’s, I requested they send change for ₹ 2,000 (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!” Shami expressed on the Microblogging site.

CHECK VIRAL TWEET HERE

Having ordered a cake from Layer’s I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered! pic.twitter.com/q6ANcP56lH — Javaid Shami (@jrshami) March 7, 2023

After being shared, the tweet immediately went viral and managed to garner over 432.4k views and more than 5,000 likes. While several users have flooded the comment section with laughing emojis and other witty remarks. Sharing a similar experience, a twitter user wrote,”Hahah same happened with me, I asked them to write my niece and nephew names on top of brownies separately (hr brownie p ek aye ga). This is what I received. 😂.”

“I am just glad they frosted your cake. Whenever I order mine, they tell me the frosting person is on leave.,” added another user. A third user expressed, “This is hilarious… I didn’t even get a “happy birthday” written despite having told them to do so 😂😭.”

“Order taker” must have written those instructions on a plain “parchi” and the “assembly and packing guy” followed it to the letter,”” a fourth user wrote. “Best thing i’ve seen on the net today!,” a fifth user added.

