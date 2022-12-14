27-yr-old Woman Wins Hearts by Arranging Second Wedding of Her Mother

The story is of a 27-year-old woman named Debarti Chakravorty and her 50-year-old mother Moushumi Chakravorty who reside in Meghalaya's capital city of Shillong.

Shillong: Unique and touching stories often go viral and win hearts of readers and in one such story people are praising a young lady for arranging a second marriage for her mother. The story is of a 27-year-old woman named Debarti Chakravorty and her 50-year-old mother Moushumi Chakravorty who reside in Meghalaya’s capital city of Shillong.

In conversation with the media, Debarti said that her mother was leading a lonely life after the sudden death of her father following a brain hemorrhage at an early age. At the time of her father’s death, Debarti was just 2-year-old while her mother was 25.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Debarti said that her father was a famous doctor in Shillong and post his death, there was a fight with her uncle over property issues and there was a time when the fight was about to reach court. Following which, she and her mother moved to her maternal grandmother’s house and started living there.

Debarti who now lives in Mumbai and works as a freelance talent manager said that she has always wanted her mother to remarry so that she gets a life partner for herself but her mother often used to refuse the same. She added, ”It took a lot of time for convincing my mother for the second marriage. I first asked her to make some friends and later I asked to get married.”

And, finally in March this year, Debarti’s mother got married to a Bengal-based man named Swapan who is also a 50-year-old. Debarti added that this was Swapan’s first marriage of Swapan and her mother is very happy now, She added,”‘Earlier she used to get irritated soon over anything but now she is happy.”