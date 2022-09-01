Kottayam: When we hop into our beloved car, we are sure and expect to experience a comfortable and soothing drive. Mostly we might not get on the road what we desire but still, we look on to the next drive. But what if you drive a good distance, say about 200 km, appreciating the ambiance and immersing in some music or the luxury your car provides, completely unaware that you have got company in the form of a 10-foot-long King Cobra safely coiled and perched somewhere near you? The very thought would send shivers down the spine of many and here we tell you about exactly the same scenario where a 10-foot-long King Cobra travelled in a car for over 200 km and lived in its engine bay for about a week before it was rescued by wildlife personnel.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Tries To Breaks Jackfruit From Tree But It Ends Up Falling On Her Head. Watch

The incident is reported from Arpookara, Kerala where forest officials rescued the 10-foot-long snake from a house on Wednesday. Also Read - Viral Video: Python Tries to Kill Kangaroo, But His Friend Jumps In To Fight Snake. Watch What Happens Next

Watch Video

Hiss hiss it goes… A King Cobra was found on the premises of Thonnamkuzhi house near Kottayam village Arpookara on Wednesday. The forest officials reached the spot and caught the snake. The snake’s presence on the spot remains mysterious.#Kerala #Kottayam #Snake pic.twitter.com/rIQNnaDXva — Mathrubhumi English (@mathrubhumieng) August 31, 2022

Also Read - Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram Delivers Terrific Performance in This Half-Baked Thriller With Complicated Storyline

The highly venomous reptile was believed to have crawled into the car of Sujith, a resident of Arpookara, from Malappuram when he went there on August 2.

It was shifted to the forest office later and released.