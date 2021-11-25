Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has refused to die down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and people are just obsessed with the song. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists and music enthusiasts have created their own renditions of the viral song. The latest one to join the trend is a 10-year-old boy who has sung the catchy song in his own soothing and melodious voice. His performance is a pure delight to watch.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Grooves to Badshah’s Jugnu Song With His Son, Desi Janta Loves It | Watch

In the video, the boy identified as Vivaan Menon, can also be seen playing the ukulele while singing the viral Sinhala song. He even sang the rap version of the song as well and remixed the song with the English friendship version of it. He captioned the video as, ”Manike mage hite Sinhali + English friendship version by a ten year old.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivaan Menon (@sing_n_explore)

The video has gone viral, and people are in awe of his talent. Users have been filling the comments section with heart and love emojis and just can’t enough of his singing. One user wrote, ”So blissful voice you have boy,” while another commented, ”Wowww boiiii u r soo talented.” A third wrote, ”Amazing bchaa😍❤️ God Bless you dear.”

The young boy is a music enthusiast and his Instagram bio describes him as, ”A ten years old, passionate about music. Stay tuned folks..”.

Manike Mage Hithe has come as a boon for many content creators and artists as their performances on the viral song have catapulted them into instant limelight. The Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral after Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version was released in May.