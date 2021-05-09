Ludhiana: Recently, a video featuring a 10-year-old boy, Vansh Singh, selling socks on roads in Ludhiana went viral on social media. Soon, the video made its way to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who made a video call to the child and also announced assistance of Rs 2 lakh for his family. The Chief Minister has also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana district to ensure Vansh, a drop-out, rejoins school. Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Baby Giraffe Takes First Steps After Birth. Twitter Loves It | Watch

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister wrote, "Spoke on phone to young Vansh Singh, aged 10, a Class II drop out whose video I saw selling socks at a traffic crossing in Ludhiana. Have asked the DC to ensure he rejoins his school. Also announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs to his family."

Speaking to him through video call, CM Singh said, “I will inform the Deputy Commissioner to get you enrolled in the same school where you were studying earlier….I will help your family…Study well and become a big person in the future.”

In the viral video, Vansh can be heard saying that he had to quit school due to the financial situation at home, and expressed his desire to rejoin. As per reports, Vansh’s father, Paramjit, is a socks seller and his mother Rani, a homemaker. He has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in the Haibowal locality in Ludhiana.