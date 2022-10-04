Viral Video: A spectacular creation using multiple drones has surfaced online, mesmerising social media users. The video shows thousands of drones coming together and forming a terrifying but majestic dragon in the night sky. The video was first shared on YouTube on Thursday by Geoscan Drone Show, and was later picked up by several social media websites. In the video, a giant dragon is seen flying through the air with its mouth open.Also Read - Viral Video: Passenger Offers Gulab Jamuns To Airport Staff After He Was Stopped From Carrying Sweets | Watch

The caption read: “Dragons created by 1000 drones during Geoscan Show,” followed by dragon emojis. The location of the display is not known. Also Read - Viral Video: Hyderabad Man Sets Bike on Fire After Police Stop Him For Wrong-Side Driving | Watch

1000 DRONES CREATE GIANT DRAGON: WATCH VIDEO

Dragons created by 1000 drones during Geoscan Show🐉🐉🐉 pic.twitter.com/JKDcj8ip1p — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 30, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Tries Fire Paan For The First Time, Ruins Vendor's Trick. Netizens Say Wah Didi

Since the video was shared, it has garnered a whopping 18.9 million views and more than 3300 retweets. Users were left awe-struck by the massive creation and were all praises. One user highlighted the advantages of using drones over fireworks. One user wrote, “Drones ought to replace fireworks. Why 1 they don’t polute air, 2 they are quieter (no bangs) 3 they not dangerous as gunpowder fireworks. 4 they can make better displays unique and enjoyable.” Another commented, “Pretty cool. It makes me wonder why we even bother enlisting people to fight wars when we can just pilot drones.”