New Delhi: Soon after the annual Beating the Retreat ceremony concluded with ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’ on Saturday evening, a visual treat unfolded in the sky above Vijay Chowk in the national capital with around 1,000 drones accompanied by a poetic Hindi commentary about the country, its values, traditions and achievements. Bright and beautiful formations showing Mahatma Gandhi, mother earth, the tricolour and many more illuminated the Delhi sky. Thanks to a multitude of drones.Also Read - Beating Retreat: Military Bands, Drones, Laser Show Mark End of Republic Day Celebrations

From Mahatma Gandhi walking with a stick to mother earth to the Indian map to the tricolour, the drones presented various formations. And the Hindi commentary made the show all the more appealing.

Watch the mesmerising video here:

A mega drone show involving 1000 drones lit up the sky today during the Beating the Retreat ceremony. #BeatingRetreat pic.twitter.com/YYbvTVLYHR — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 29, 2022

As myriad colours splashed across the sky, the larger message of unity came through the Hindi commentary when the drones made the formation of mother earth. Mentioning about India’s values and traditions, the narrator highlighted the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)”.

The show by the drones, fabricated through indigenous technology, was the first of its kind at the ceremony. The show was organised by startup ‘Botlab Dynamics’ and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Department of Science & Technology.

People who had gathered for the ceremony fixed their eyes on the sky as well as on the walls of North and South Blocks where a projection mapping or laser show depicted 75 years of the country’s independence.