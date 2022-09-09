Viral Video: From checking out that silly meme on your WhatsApp group to mindlessly scrolling through Instagram feed, there’s no denying that all of us are addicted to our smartphones. Of course, these handy little gadgets have revolutionized our lives, but it’s unfortunate that these addictive pieces of technology now completely rule over our lives, so much so that we have forgotten face-to-face interactions. With the same thought in mind, some members of the Jain community decided to observe a 24-hour “digital fast”. Their aim was to stay away from electronic gadgets and the internet during the ongoing Paryushan Parva in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Graphic Designer's Creative Take on Kala Chashma Trend Goes Viral With 20 Million Views. Watch

As part of this exercise, around 1,000 members of the community deposited their smartphones for 24 hours at a temple in Begumganj town, some 120 kms from the state capital, on Wednesday morning.

JAINS OBSERVE DIGITAL FAST BY STAYING AWAY FROM MOBILES: WATCH VIDEO

जब बिना मोबाइल दिन चर्या की कल्पना कठिन हो ऐसे में पर्यूषण पर्व पर मोबाइल प्रयोग का त्याग कर ई-उपवास किया गया।

उत्तम त्याग

– जैन समाज रायसेन MP pic.twitter.com/2qHLGxpKQ3 — Anamika Jain Amber (@anamikamber) September 7, 2022

Paryushan Parva is one of the major festivals celebrated by the Jain community annually for self-purification, introspection and spiritual development. The members of the community participate in the festival by fasting and performing pujas and other religious rituals.

“People have become addicted to the internet and use smartphones and other gadgets for a long time everyday,” Akshay Jain, a local Jain community leader, said. “An initiative of digital fasting or fasting without internet was started so that the people can stay away from this addiction. People switched off their phones and left them at the temple for 24 hours for this fasting,” he said.