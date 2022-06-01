Viral Video: It’s never late to do the things you love. A person’s age should never stop him/her from learning a new skill as our brains still have an astonishing ability to master many new activities. One such daredevil granny from Sweden has impressed the internet as she became the oldest skydiver to complete a tandem parachute jump. She is 103-years old! Rut Larsson, who is 103 years and 259 days old, jumped off the plane with the assistance of parachutist Joackim Johansson in Motala, Sweden. As she successfully made the landing, her friends and family members waited for her on the ground.Also Read - Viral Video: 75-Year-Old Man Becomes The Oldest Person To Perform Headstand, Enters Guinness World Records | Watch

“It was wonderful to do this, I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” Rut Larsson told Swedish news agency TT, adding: “It all went as planned.”

A Twitter page called Euronews Culture shared the video and wrote, ”Rut Larsson is proof you’re never too old to live out your dreams. At 103-years-old, the Swedish daredevil has set the world record for the oldest person to complete a tandem parachute jump. Take a look.”

Watch the video here:

Rut Larsson is proof you're never too old to live out your dreams. 👵🏻 At 103-years-old, the Swedish daredevil has set the world record for the oldest person to complete a tandem parachute jump.😲 Take a look 👀 pic.twitter.com/SUpEnrOkuq — Euronews Culture (@euronewsculture) May 30, 2022

An official from Guinness World Records was on hand to record the jump. Larsson, who is 103 years and 259 days old, beat the previous record of 103 years and 181 days “There was an American woman who beat the record so I had to beat hers,” says Larsson, who “may have a little cake” to celebrate her achievement.

The video of her daring adventure has gone viral, and people were stunned by her determination. Many hailed her spirit and showered love on her through numerous heart emojis in the comments section. ”What a cool lady,” wrote one user while another wrote, ”dang for 103 she looks GREAT! i guess thats what having a good & happy life looks like.”

This is so sweet, I love adventure, live when you can — OLUWAniMansa Midun 🌎 (@olamidun3) May 30, 2022

The fact that she can even walk at this age is something. I'm very impressed she got to do this. I hope she had fun. — Amanda Panda🖖🏼💗💜💙 (@_Amanda_1984) May 31, 2022

I love this Ageless and Timeless Woman!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💋💋❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🏅 — Joycelyn PERSAD (@persadjoycelyn1) May 31, 2022

