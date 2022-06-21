New Delhi: Age is just a number for 105-year-old Rambai as she set a new record in 100m race by completing it in just 45.40 seconds at the National Open Masters Athletics Championship held in Gujarat’s Vadodara. Rambai, also a grandmother, surprised everyone as she sprinted across the lane and clinched golden medals in two races – 100m and 200 m in the event conducted by Athletics Federation of India.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Horse Runs Around & Plays With Giant Ball, Internet Loves It | Watch

Rambai received gold in two races – 100m on June 15 and 200m on June 19 in 1 minute and 52.17 seconds, according to a report by Times of India. She created a new milestone by breaking the previous record of 101 year-old Man Kaur who garnered fame after winning a gold in 100m in 74 seconds at World Masters meet. With 45.40 seconds, Rambai has now set a new record in the 100m.

This is incredible ! 105 years old Super Grandma sprints new 100m record at National Open Masters Athletics Championship. #Rambai ran alone as there was no competitor above 85.#Vadodara #yogaday2022 #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/VC0jKj14qg — Piyush Goyal (@goyalpp) June 21, 2022

Born on January 1, 1917, Rambai ran alone as there were no other competitors in the race competing above the age of 85 in the meet. Hailing from Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district, Rambai had started running from the age of 104, Rambai’s daily diet comprises of 1 litre of milk, churma, bajra roti, 250g of ghee and 500g dahi (curd).

Rambai’s journey

Rambai had sprinted for her maiden run in Varanasi in November, 2021. Apart from this, she also took part in events in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and boasts of a dozen medal sitting proudly in her hall of fame. Sharmila, Rambai’s granddaughter, who accompanied her to the event said her grandmother used to run in the fields of Kadma before taking part in the competition

“She only ran in fields of Kadma. She has begun wearing running shoes and tracksuits only now. Earlier, she used normal shoes,” Sharmila was quoted as saying in the report.

Her mantra to success is hidden in the clean environment of her village and her protein rich diet. With her head held high in glee and pride, now, she stands as an inspiration to many.