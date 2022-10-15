Viral Video Today: Tortoises generally have life spans comparable with those of human beings, however, some species Galapagos tortoises are noted to live over 150 years. A video is going viral on social media that shows a 106-year-old Galapagos tortoise enjoying a spa day at his zoo.Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Alligator Tries To Eat Woman, She Just Laughs It Off. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by famous American YouTuber Jay Brewer who can be seen washing and scrubbing the elderly tortoise named Adolf. “He’ll get up to 1100 pounds, he’s almost 600 now. Living his dream, right here,” Jay says in the video while brushing Adolf’s neck and shell. The adorable tortoise was loving his bath time so much that he closed his eyes as water fell on his head. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Holds Rainbow Reticulated Python in Arms, Leaves Netizens Mesmerized. Watch

Jay Brewer is the founder and president of The Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc located in in Fountain Valley, California, US. Jay Brewer is best known for breeding reticulated pythons known for his morphs, or color and pattern variations. He has a massive following of over 6 million followers on Instagram and 4 million subscribers on YouTube. He often shares videos of reptiles from his zoo that get millions of views. Also Read - Viral Video: Huge Python Wraps Around Tree To Climb It With This Mesmerising Technique. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF 106-YEAR-OLD TORTOISE GETTING BATH HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

Weekend vibes!