Viral Video: A 12-year-old Russian girl has been dubbed the ‘world strongest girl’ for her jaw-dropping boxing skills. After a video showed Evnika Saavakass knocking down a tree with her lethal punches, she has become a star of sorts on the internet, leaving people amazed by her skill and strength. In the video which has gone viral, Saadvakass can be seen knocking down a tree with her fists in a forest. She continues to punch the tree, and shatters it under a minute.Also Read - Viral Video: Homeless Man Celebrates Pet Dog's Birthday, Heartwarming Video Moves The Internet | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: This Desi Wedding Invite Has a Minnal Murali Twist; Watch Video

Watch Little Evnika Saadvakass also known as the 'World's Strongest Girl' punching down a tree using her Amazing boxing skills. Shes has been training hard since she was three and dreams of becoming a professional boxer one day. pic.twitter.com/A4ERWjB57b — Quarantine Traders (@QuarantineTrad1) January 8, 2022

The girl first gained popularity after she threw 100 punches in just a minute in a video five years ago when she was only eight-year-old. Evnika is trained by her father, Rustram Saadvakass, who is a professional boxing coach. She trains five days a week with her father, mother and seven siblings in Russia’s Voronezh. Most of the family’s training takes place outside in the woods surrounding their home, using trees as punching bags, The Sun reported

That’s not it. Another clip on her Instagram account shows the 12-year-old denting a steel door with her bare knuckles.

Here’s the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAADVAKASS Family (@saadvakass)

“I like boxing because when I throw a side hook and I hit hard, I like the sound it makes. I also like when I’m punching fast and my feet join in. And when I’m doing a combination of punches and I go in fast, fast, fast, leaning in for the hit,” Evinka previously told Mail Online.

Speaking to media about her daughter’s talent, Saadvakass said, “When Evnika was four, I noticed she was showing these beautiful moves. She was so attentive and hardworking. It’s a good sign of character. I saw the first spark of what I needed to develop.”