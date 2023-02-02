Home

Viral

Viral Video: 14 Dogs Come Together For Longest Conga Line To Set Guiness World Records

Viral Video: 14 Dogs Come Together For Longest Conga Line To Set Guiness World Records

A German man earned Guiness World Records for teaching his 14 dogs to do the conga and a video of the dogs in action was shared on social media.

Wolfgang Lauenburger in Germany's Stuckenbrock won the Guiness World Record for instructing his dogs to do the Conga. (Photo: Video Grab -Twitter/@GWR)

Viral Video: If you are a dog lover then you have come to the right place. A wholesome video of 14 dogs setting a guiness world records have taken the internet by storm. A German man earned Guiness World Records for teaching his 14 dogs to come together for a conga line. Wolfgang Lauenburger in Germany’s Stuckenbrock won the Guiness World Record for instructing his dogs – Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy – to do the Conga.

The official Twitter handle of Guiness World Records shared a video of the dogs in action. “New record: Most dogs in a conga line – 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line,” the caption of the post read.

Watch Viral Video: 14 Dogs Come Together For Longest Conga Line

New record: Most dogs in a conga line – 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AL6D3vGG5j — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 31, 2023

Wolfgang and his daughter Alexa have achieved a number of records with their dogs. “Alexa is the previous record-holder of this title, having achieved 9 in February 2022,” Guiness World Records said.

What do you think of the video? Isn’t it too cute to miss? Tell us in the comments section below!