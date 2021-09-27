Ahmedabad: The power of social media was witnessed again after a video of a 14-year-old Gujarat boy selling Dahi Kachori to make ends meet for his family, went viral. The video which has made people emotional, shows a young boy selling the snack at a roadside stall near the Maninagar Railway Station in Ahmedabad. The price at which he is selling the kachoris is Rs 10. Seeing the young boy struggle to make money, social media users have now come together to help him and are thronging his stall.Also Read - Viral Video: Agra School Teachers Caught Dancing to 'Mainu Lehenga' Song in Classroom, Suspended | Watch

Twitter user Vishal Parekh revealed that the boy is working hard to help his family. Sharing the video, he wrote, ”Do help him He is just 14 years old & selling Dahi Kachori only at 10/- Location: opposite Maninagar Railway station Ahmedabad So proud Need this to be share and help him! He Is Just 14 Years old, helping his family and working hard on it.”

The video shows him busy at work as he prepares a plate of dahi kachori. He first puts the green and red chutneys inside the kachori and tops it all with a dash of yoghurt.

Watch the video here:

Do help him He is just 14 years old & selling Dahi Kachori only at 10/-

Location:opposite Maninagar Railway station Ahmedabad

So proud Need this to be share and help him!He Is Just 14 Years old🥺helping his family and working hard on it #localforvocal @aditiraval @sanghaviharsh pic.twitter.com/JoOmjEUPTA — Vishal Parekh 🤴 (@vishal_dop) September 22, 2021

The video has gone viral, and left people teary-eyed who are saddened to see the young boy struggling to make ends meet. Many others asked those living in Ahmedabad to visit the boy and buy dahi kachori from him at Maninagar Railway Station while some applauded his brave spirit.

One user said, ”During this age I was playing and studying in best school. Uff I can’t imagine how people manage this kinda hardships,” while another wrote, ”Please help this boy. Especially people at Ahmedabad, now it is your duty to make his weekend special tomorrow. Try to go and at least taste one.”

See other reactions:

Kid shouldn’t be doing this. He must be in some dire financial trouble. He should be helped so that he doesn’t need to do this. — Maithili (@MaithiliMuses) September 23, 2021

Hats off to this boy who has the honesty n sincerity to establish himself by doing something worth emuulating. FAR BETTER THAN THOSE WHO SIT AND ABUSE GOVT. for not providing jobs🙏👍 — sangeeta mehrotra (@midnapore786) September 25, 2021

He doesn't need any help. A 14 year old boy, working on his own. We need to take inspiration from the kid. Let him do what he is doing. If anything, be a good customer for him. On his own, he will achieve much more. — Nitin Agarwal (@nitin_1979) September 23, 2021

Plz this boy should be appreciated and supported both financially and socially true spirit of Indians , mai ahemdabad me hota to roz khaane jata🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/2wjafGYS9g — Raghuvanshi sharma (@aapkaapandit) September 25, 2021

When there is a tug of war between survival and dream , then one has to find out ways for survival , but the cherished dream of the sweet boy must be simmering within and one day it will find it's way out. My best wishes for the brave boy. — SAROJA KANTA SAMAL (@SAROJAKANTASAM1) September 26, 2021

After the video struck a chord with netizens, several people visited his stall to support him.

Ladka famous ho gyaa 🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/eY7y2ei1DG — Vishesh malhotra (@1992_Vishesh) September 24, 2021

Social media for social good !

Kudos #Ahmedanad for showering support on 14 year old brave heart and to @navgujaratsamay team for bringing his story of grit and resilience. @ashishaminNGS

pic.twitter.com/dbAWMD8gCi — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) September 23, 2021

Last year, a similar situation was witnessed when a video of an elderly couple struggling to keep their business afloat, went viral. After their story moved the internet, people thronged ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ to help them.