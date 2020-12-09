Last month, as many as 144 floors of the iconic Mina Plaza towers in the Mina Zayed area of Abu Dhabi, were successfully demolished in a record 10 seconds. The demolition of 165-metre-high tower, which was part of the plaza, has now set a Guinness World Record of ‘tallest building demolished using explosives (controlled demolition)’. Also Read - Indian Expat Wins Over USD 3 Million in Raffle Draw in Abu Dhabi

The demolition had been accomplished with the use of 6000 kg plastic explosives and detonator cord, which was blown up with the use of 18,000 individually programmed detonators, Gulf News reported. Notably, tearing down the Mina Plaza Towers is part of the second phase of a mega project for the redevelopment of Mina Zayed. This controlled demolition will make way for a large tourist destination in the port area.

Inaugurated in 1972, Mina Zayed has served as the main port in Abu Dhabi for over 40 years.

Watch the video here: تمت بحمد الله عملية هدم أبراج ميناء بلازا ضمن مشروع تطوير منطقة الميناء في أبوظبي في ١٠ ثوانٍ بنجاح وأمان. تتقدم دائرة البلديات والنقل بالشكر إلى جميع الجهات المشاركة وللجمهور على تعاونهم والتزامهم بإجراءات السلامة في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/Cd4BKNXxf4 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 27, 2020 The UAE demolished Abu Dhabi's Mina Plaza towers, successfully bringing down 144 floors spread over 4 towers in a 10-second controlled explosion pic.twitter.com/XirKQaphgp — Reuters (@Reuters) November 27, 2020 Abu Dhabi Police had said it had adopted safety and security measures to ensure the demolition work is carried out in a controlled manner. “The reason we had chosen the plastic explosives is because they are extremely safe, and could only be exploded through specific electric signals. These explosives had also been in the custody of the Civil Defence and Abu Dhabi Police since they had arrived in the UAE,” Oregan said. In addition, rigorous safety measures were taken to mitigate the effects of the demolition and control resulting dust clouds. The Abu Dhabi’s Media Office also made the demolition statement successful on its Twitter page shortly after the demolition.

As part of the second phase of the revitalisation of the Mina Zayed area in #AbuDhabi, @ModonProperties has successfully demolished Mina Plaza Towers in 10 seconds. pic.twitter.com/jwthmHU87c — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 27, 2020

The official Guinness World Records adjudicator, Danny Hickson, said: “As the global authority of record-breaking achievements, it’s a pleasure to witness this controlled demolition and verify it as the largest of its kind. This monumental achievement promotes a new beginning for the Abu Dhabi skyline making room for new vibrant developments and designs.

“Demolishing a structure of this scale and magnitude is a highly skilled specialisation which requires a level of expertise held only by a finite few. We congratulate those who are involved in the process for their safe and professional work. They are now Officially Amazing™.”