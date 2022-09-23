Viral Video: In a terrifying incident, a wildlife park employee was attacked by a crocodile during a live show in South Africa. The incident took place on September 10 at Crocodile Creek farm in the KwaZulu Natal province. According to a Facebook post by Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation, the zookeeper, Sean Le Clus, was sitting on the back of a crocodile in front of a group of tourists for a demonstration. However, suddenly, the Nile crocodile named Hannibal snapped.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Vatican City-Themed Pandal Comes Up in Kolkata | See Viral Pics

Notably, the handler has been taking care of Hannibal for over 30 years, reported Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation. During his demonstration, the handler can be heard saying, "This is the only crocodile in South Africa that I can sit on his back talking." He also informed the crowd about Hannibal's "60 cm bite area of 65 cm head." Just then, the huge crocodile turns its head and sinks his jaws around the left thigh of the zookeeper.

CROCODILE ATTACKS ZOOKEEPER: WATCH VIDEO (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED)

According to a report in Daily Star, Clus has been bitten before by another crocodile because of which he suffered a leg wound that left him limping for 11 months.