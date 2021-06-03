A video of a teenaged girl’s brave act to rescue her pet dogs from a huge bear has taken the internet by storm. The video that has gone widely viral across social media platforms shows a 17-year-old girl racing to the rescue and pushing a large brown bear off the backyard wall with her bare hands to save her pet dogs from being attacked. The girl named Hailey, a native of California in the United States rushed out into her backyard on Monday and found her dogs barking at a mother bear who was walking along a ledge with two cubs. Also Read - Viral Video: This Two and Half-year-old Little Girl Stuns Everyone by Naming Capital of All Countries | WATCH

The video of the Californian resident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at her residence. The video footage shows a large brown bear walking along the narrow ledge of a brick boundary wall along with two of her cubs. Meanwhile, a big black dog and two smaller dogs of the residence came rushing and barking at the bear family to chase them away. Soon the bear cubs walking underneath the mother bear, ran away while the mother bear became protective and attacked one of the dogs. Right at that moment, the young girl came rushing and pushed the mother bear off the wall and grabbed one of the small dogs, and ran inside as she kept instructing them to "Go inside".

Watch the video here:

This is the video of her shoving the bear with the actual sound & it’s just as chaotic omg. Y’all need to HELP THE BEAR! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8xTmf0qPVY — 🔆🔅 ђєƈคȶє 🔅🔆 (@FeministHellcat) June 1, 2021

The viral video of the wild encounter was first posted by the girl on her TikTok, which has been viewed millions of times and now being shared across several social media platforms and even news channels.